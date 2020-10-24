Virus, economy top concerns as Lithuanians vote in runoff

After weeks of hesitation, the Lithuanian government imposed a quarantine in 12 of 60 districts that starts on Monday. Opposition lawmakers have criticized the government for not doing enough to stabilize the latest outbreak.

The economic impact of the pandemic has hit Lithuania hard: it's unemployment rate was over 14% in September compared to 9% in February. The outgoing parliament had drafted a 2021 budget with a 4-billion euro ($4.7 billion) deficit.

The election's first round resulted in the conservative Homeland Union party winning 23 seats, or 24.8% of the vote, while the ruling Farmers and Greens party only grabbed 16 seats, or 17.5%.

“If the conservatives are successful on Sunday, they would very likely try to form a new ruling coalition with other two center-right partners — the Freedom Party and the Liberal movement,” Vilnius University political scientist Tomas Janeliunas told The Associated Press. “Yet this would be a rather fragile majority.”

Some 54 Homeland Union candidates made it into the runoff, while the Farmers and Greens have 32 contenders. Together, the Freedom Party and the Liberal movement have 21 candidates. Two other center-left parties that have crossed the 5% support threshold into parliament could join the Farmers and Greens in a new coalition but they have few candidates in the runoff.

Lithuania, a member of the European Union and NATO, has kept strong democratic traditions and sustainable economic growth since declaring independence from the Soviet Union in 1990. It has also played a major diplomatic role as the protests in Belarus, its southern neighbor, unfold against that nation’s authoritarian leader.

People wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, vote at a polling station during early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians are voting in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

A man casts his ballot at a polling station during early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians will vote in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Lithuanian's, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, queue to cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians will vote in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Lithuanian's, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, queue to cast their ballots at a polling station during early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians will vote in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Lithuanian's, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, wait for ballots at a polling station during early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians will vote in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis

Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, right, with his wife Diana Nausediene, wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, speaks to the media at a polling station during the early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians will vote in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (Lithuanian President Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Lithuania's wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus, at a polling station during the early voting in the second round of a parliamentary election in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Lithuanians will vote in the second round of a parliamentary election on upcoming Sunday during the rise in the incidence of coronavirus infection in the country. (AP Photo / Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis