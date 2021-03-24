 ‘Virginia Woolf,’ ‘Goldbergs’ star George Segal dies at 87

To younger audiences, he was better known for playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the long-running NBC series “Just Shoot Me" from 1997 to 2003, and as grandfather Albert “Pops” Solomon on the “The Goldbergs” since 2013.

“Today we lost a legend. It was a true honor being a small part of George Segal’s amazing legacy," said “Goldbergs” creator Adam Goldberg, who based the show on his 1980s childhood. “By pure fate, I ended up casting the perfect person to play Pops. Just like my grandfather, George was a kid at heart with a magical spark.”

In his leading-man prime, he played a stuffy intellectual opposite Barbra Streisand's freewheeling prostitute in 1970's “The Owl and the Pussycat;" a cheating husband opposite Glenda Jackson in 1973's “A Touch of Class;” a hopeless gambler opposite Elliot Gould in director Robert Altman’s 1974 “California Split;" and a bank-robbing suburbanite opposite Jane Fonda in 1977's “Fun with Dick and Jane.”

Groomed to be a handsome leading man, Segal's profile had been rising steadily since his first movie, 1961's “The Young Doctors” in which he had ninth billing. His first starring performance came in “King Rat” as a nefarious inmate at a Japanese prison camp during World War II.

In “Virginia Woolf,” he played Nick, one half of a young couple invited over for drinks and to witness the bitterness and frustration of a middle aged couple.

Director Mike Nichols needed someone who would get the approval of star Elizabeth Taylor, and turned to Segal when Robert Redford turned him down.

According to Nichols' biographer Mark Harris, Segal was “close young enough to the young god he needed to be for Elizabeth, and witty enough and funny enough to deal with all that humiliation.”

He rode the film to a long run of stardom. Then in the late 1970s “Jaws” and other action films changed the nature of Hollywood movies, and the light comedies that Segal excelled in became passe.

“Then I got a little older,” he said in a 1998 interview. “I started playing urban father roles. And that guy sort of turned into Chevy Chase, and after that there was really no place to go.”

___

The late AP Entertainment Writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical material to this story.

___

AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

FILE - Cast members from the NBC "Just Shoot Me," George Segal, left, and Laura San-Giacomo appear at the TCA winter press tour in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 10, 1997. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” and the NBC sitcom "Just Shoot Me," died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian, File) Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

FILE - Actor George Segal attends Betty White's 89th Birthday celebration hosted by TV Land, in New York, on Jan. 18, 2011. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File) Credit: Peter Kramer Credit: Peter Kramer

FILE - Actors left to right, Ben Gazzara, George Segal and Robert Vaughn, stars of film "The Bridge at Remagen" relax during press conference at Imperial Hotel in Vienna on Aug. 2, 1968. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Anonymous Credit: Anonymous

FILE - Actor George Segal poses with a replica of his star at a ceremony honoring him on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Feb. 14, 2017. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

FILE - Cast members of the ABC sitcom "The Goldbergs," from left, Hayley Orrantia, Wendi McLendon-Covey, George Segal, Jeff Garlin, and Troy Gentile appear at Paley Center Presents "The Goldbergs: Your Trip To The 1980's" on April 28, 2014 in Beverly Hills, Calif. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) Credit: Richard Shotwell Credit: Richard Shotwell

FILE - Actor George Segal plays the banjo at his home in Los Angeles on Feb. 21, 1997. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (AP Photo /Damian Dovarganes, File) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

FILE - Actor George Segal arrives at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Awards honoring Mike Nichols on June 10, 2010 in Culver City, Calif. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) Credit: Chris Pizzello Credit: Chris Pizzello

This image released by ABC shows the cast of the comedy series "The Goldbergs," clockwise from left, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Sam Lerner, Hayley Orrantia, George Segal, Troy Gentile, Jeff Garlin and Sean Giambrone. Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87.(Andrew Eccles/ABC via AP) Credit: Andrew Eccles Credit: Andrew Eccles

This image released by ABC shows a portrait of George Segal, who portrays Pops Solomon, the comedy series, "The Goldbergs." Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (ABC via AP) Credit: Andrew Eccles Credit: Andrew Eccles

This image released by ABC shows George Segal in a scene from the comedy series, "The Goldbergs." Segal, the banjo player turned actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday, his wife said. He was 87. (ABC via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited