Virginia Union player dies after collapsing in practice

The letter said Wilburn was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died, news outlets reported. The football team had spent a full day together — breakfast, church and lunch before the workout, the letter said.

"This is a heartbreaking loss for our campus community,” Hakim Lucas, the university's president and CEO, wrote. “I want to personally encourage each of you to keep Mr. Wilburn’s family in your prayers, as well as the VUU athletics department."