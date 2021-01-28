Virginia Tech women upset No. 2 NC State 83-71 in OT

Playing without All-American Elissa Cunane because of COVID-19 protocols, the Wolfpack had a 16-game winning streak end.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have a lot of talent, but clearly are a different team without Cunane, who missed her second consecutive game. NC State led the ACC in 3-point percentage coming into this game, but made just 5 of 19. Cunane’s return should free up open shots for the rest of the Wolfpack, who, despite the loss, possess the talent and depth to be a top NCAA Tournament seed in March.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies finally won a close game. All seven of their losses this season had been by 10 points or less, and their previous five losses had been by five points or less. But they executed down the stretch against the Wolfpack, hitting their free throws and making 5 of 7 from the floor in overtime to register the program’s biggest win.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Wolfpack should drop several spots in the Top 25 following the loss to an unranked team.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: At No. 1 Louisville on Monday.

Virginia Tech: Hosts North Carolina on Sunday.

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) and head coach Kenny Brooks celebrate after an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard celebrates at the conclusion of the team's NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) celebrates at the conclusion of an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina State in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

Virginia Tech's Aisha Sheppard (2) is guarded by North Carolina State's Kai Crutchfield (3) during overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

North Carolina State's Jakia Brown-Turner (11) and Virginia Tech's Cayla King (22) compete for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry

North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) drives against Virginia Tech's D'asia Gregg (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Blacksburg, Va., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool) Credit: Matt Gentry Credit: Matt Gentry