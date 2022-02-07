Virginia Supreme Court dismisses mask mandate petition

But Kevin Martingayle, a lawyer who filed the petition on behalf of the Chesapeake parents, said the ruling is only a procedural defeat, and noted language in the court's opinion suggesting that local school boards have “a degree of discretion” under state law on whether to impose mandates.

“This is far from over,” Martingayle said in a statement.

The ruling comes three days after an Arlington county judge issued a temporary injunction barring enforcement of Youngkin's executive order while the case proceeds. In that case, the judge ruled preliminarily that Youngkin does not have the authority given to local school boards under state law to decide what steps are necessary and practicable in keeping students and staff safe during in-person learning.

A third lawsuit is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in Loudoun County, where parents opposed to the mask mandate are suing the local school board for refusing to enact Youngkin's executive order.

Youngkin issued the order on his first day in office last month. Since then, some school boards have eliminated mask mandates that were required under the previous administration, while others have defied his order, arguing it usurps local authority and dismantles a policy that has worked well in reducing transmission of the coronavirus.

FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, center, signs executive orders in the Governors Conference Room as Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, Suzanne Youngkin, second from left, Attorney General Jason Miyares, second from right, and Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Cole James, right, look on at the Capitol, Saturday Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. On Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, the Supreme Court of Virginia rejected a petition from parents that sought to invalidate Youngkin's executive order prohibiting school systems from enforcing mask mandates in the classroom. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) Credit: Steve Helber