Virginia governor's race: McAuliffe, Youngkin to debate

The two candidates are set to meet Thursday night at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, a tiny town in conservative southwest Virginia. It's the first of two gubernatorial debates to be held before the Nov. 2 election. The second debate is planned for Sept. 28 at a community college in liberal-leaning northern Virginia.

Thursday's hourlong debate will be moderated by Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief of USA Today. Page will be joined by panelists Bob Holsworth, a well-known Virginia political analyst, and Candace Burns, an anchor for CBS 6 News in Richmond.