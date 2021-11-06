journal-news logo
Virginia Dems concede defeat, say Republicans control House

By DENISE LAVOIE, Associated Press
Democratic leaders in Virginia have conceded that Republicans have won control of the House of Delegates

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic leaders in Virginia conceded Friday that Republicans have won control of the House of Delegates.

The Associated Press has not called all of the races yet.

But House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn issued a statement acknowledging the GOP majority shortly after Democratic Del. Martha Mugler conceded defeat in a tight race against Republican challenger A.C. Cordoza in the 91st House district, located in Virginia's Hampton Roads region. WIth Mugler's concession, Republicans now expect control over 51 seats in the 100-member chamber.

The concession means Republicans would complete an elections sweep in which they also reclaimed the offices of governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. The GOP victory is being seen as a backlash against a Democratic majority that has pushed through a series of progressive reforms over the past two years.

The General Assembly is now split, with Democrats holding a slim 21-19 majority in the Senate. Senators are not up for reelection until 2023.

