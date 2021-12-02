journal-news logo
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall stepping down after bowl

Virginia Tech head coach J.C. Price, left, shakes the hand of Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall after an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Tech won the game 29-24. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Virginia Tech head coach J.C. Price, left, shakes the hand of Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall after an NCAA college football game Saturday Nov 27, 2021, in Charlottesville, Va. Tech won the game 29-24. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

By RALPH D. RUSSO, Associated Press
18 minutes ago
Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall is stepping down after the Cavaliers play their bowl game, ending his tenure at the school after six seasons.

The surprising announcement came in a news release Thursday and gave no explanation as to why the 55-year-old Mendenhall was leaving the school after a 6-6 regular season. There was no mention of retirement.

In a hastily organized conference call with reporters, Mendenhall said: “I need to step back from college football.”

He added: “This is 100 percent my choice.”

Mendenhall went 36-38 at Virginia, leading the Cavaliers to five straight bowl appearances and their only Atlantic Coast Conference title game appearance two years ago.

