Virginia attorney general investigating elite high school

The politically charged atmosphere at the school has continued, so last month when news broke that the school delayed notification to students that they had earned "commended student" status in the National Merit Scholarship competition, some parents complained that the delays were part of a continued "war on merit" at the school that favors equal outcomes for all students over individual achievement.

Miyares announced the investigation one day after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a fellow Republican, requested the probe.

Miyares said the Office of Civil Rights will investigate whether racial discrimination fueled either the admissions changes or the failure to quickly notify students of the National Merit commendations.

Asked what reason he has to believe that racial animus fueled the delay on handing out the commendations, he cited a parent's report that school officials were concerned that handing out the commendations would make those who didn't receive them feel bad.

“We’re going to get to the bottom of this,” he said. “That’s why we have the investigation.”

As for the admissions investigation, he acknowledged that the federal lawsuit is ongoing, but said his investigation will focus on state law, not federal law.

Miyares called TJ “one of the jewels of the commonwealth” and cited its importance to immigrant families looking to establish themselves in America in his remarks.

“That doorway at Thomas Jefferson High School is that doorway to the American dream,” he said.

The school system has said it's conducting its own investigation into the commendations but preliminarily attributes it to “a unique situation due to human error.”

Students who receive the “commended student” award finish in the top 3% nationally on a standardized test, but below the top 1% that qualifies them as a scholarship semifinalist.

Letters dated September 2022 from the National Merit competition weren't distributed at the school until mid-November. Parents said the notification was too late for students to include the commendation in early-decision college applications that are increasingly common for students seeking to attend elite universities.