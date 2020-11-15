Violent clashes in DC after Trump backers' election protest

A broad coalition of top government and industry officials has declared that the Nov. 3 voting and the following count unfolded smoothly with no more than the usual minor hiccups — “the most secure in American history,” they said, repudiating Trump's efforts to undermine the integrity of the contest.

In Delray Beach, Florida, several hundred people marched, some carrying signs reading “Count every vote” and “We cannot live under a Marxist government.” In Lansing, Michigan, protesters gathered at the Capitol to hear speakers cast doubt on results that showed Biden winning the state by more than 140,000 votes. Phoenix police estimated 1,500 people gathered outside the Arizona Capitol to protest Biden's narrow victory in the state. Protesters in Salem, Oregon, gathered at the Capitol.

Among the speakers in Washington was a Georgia Republican newly elected to the U.S. House. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has expressed racist views and support for QAnon conspiracy theories, urged people to march peacefully toward the Supreme Court.

The marchers included members of the Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group known for street brawling with ideological opponents at political rallies.

Multiple confrontations appeared later in the day as small groups of Trump supporters attempted to enter the area around Black Lives Matter Plaza, about a block from the White House, where several hundred anti-Trump demonstrators had gathered.

In a pattern that kept repeating itself, those Trump supporters who approached the area were harassed, doused with water and saw their MAGA hats and pro-Trump flags snatched and burned, amid cheers. As night fell, multiple police lines kept the two sides apart.

Videos posted on social media showed some demonstrators and counterdemonstrators trading shoves, punches and slaps. A man with a bullhorn yelling “Get out of here!” was shoved and pushed to the street by a man who was then surrounded by several people and shoved and punched until he fell face first into the street. Bloody and dazed, he was picked up and walked to a police officer.

The “Million MAGA March” was heavily promoted on social media, raising concerns that it could spark conflict with anti-Trump demonstrators, who have gathered near the White House in Black Lives Matter Plaza for weeks.

In preparation, police closed off wide swaths of downtown, where many stores and offices have been boarded up since Election Day. Chris Rodriguez, director of the city’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, said the police were experienced at keeping the peace.

The issues that Trump’s campaign and its allies have pointed to are typical in every election: problems with signatures, secrecy envelopes and postal marks on mail-in ballots, as well as the potential for a small number of ballots miscast or lost. With Biden leading Trump by wide margins in key battleground states, none of those issues would have any impact on the outcome of the election.

A former administration official, Sebastian Gorka, whipped up the crowd by the Supreme Court by saying, “We can win because he did win.” But, he added, “It's going to be tough.”

A motorcade carrying President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Supporters of President Donald Trump cheer as his motorcade drives past a rally of supporters near the White House, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., as seen from the other side of the Potomac River in Darnestown, Md., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

People wearing pro- Proud Boys clothing march down Pennsylvania Avenue with supporters of President Donald Trump, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches outside the Supreme Court building, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

People identifying themselves as members of the Proud Boys join supporters of President Donald Trump as they march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

President Trump supporters rally at the Capitol building in Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a ' Stop The Steal ' rally at the Oregon State Capitol protesting the outcome of the election on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 in Salem, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

A counter-protester helps a supporter of President Donald Trump who was injured after he was attacked during a pro-Trump rally Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin

Supporters of President Donald Trump attend a pro-Trump march Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin