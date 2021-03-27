Viola's Known Agenda prevails in Florida Derby at Gulfstream

Soup and Sandwich was second and heavily favored Greatest Honour — who came into the race with more than enough points to get into the Kentucky Derby — settled for third. Greatest Honour ran into traffic coming out of the gate and was nowhere near the front as the group headed into the first turn, though settled in along the rail and simply waited for an opening.

By the time he found open space, it was too late. Known Agenda was gone.

“He ran terrific," Pletcher said. “I was so happy to see him progressing up the backside. He kept moving, improving his position the whole way. He ran great."

Soup and Sandwich picked up 40 Derby standings points, and Greatest Honour got 20.

In other full-point Derby prep races Saturday:

UAE DERBY

Rebel’s Romance rolled to an easy win in Saturday’s UAE Derby at Dubai, earning 100 points in the Kentucky Derby standings and essentially clinching a spot in the field — though it remains unknown if owner Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and trainer Charlie Appleby will send him over. Panadol was second and New Treasure was third.

JEFF RUBY STEAKS

Like The King survived an objection that was made postrace and prevailed in the Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park, also earning 100 points toward qualifying for the Kentucky Derby. Sainthood was second and Hockey Dad was third.

___

