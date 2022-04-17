Vintage Verlander dominates as Astros stymie Mariners 4-0

Maldonado was hitless in his first 15 at-bats this season before driving an 0-1 pitch from Chris Flexen out to deep left field for a 3-0 lead in the fifth inning. Jeremy Peña started the inning with a sharp single to cap an eight-pitch at-bat, and Maldonado didn’t miss on a poorly located fastball from Flexen.

Peña tripled in the seventh and scored on Jose Altuve’s RBI single off reliever Matt Festa.

Flexen (0-2) nearly matched zeros with Verlander until giving up the long ball. Flexen scattered five hits and struck out three. The Mariners have yet to score this season while Flexen was on the mound.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: All-Star closer Ryan Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list due to right knee inflammation. Pressly returned to Houston for additional examination. LHP Parker Mushinski was selected from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Pressly’s roster spot. ... DH Yordan Alvarez was back at the ballpark after being sick for several days with a non-COVID-19 illness. Alvarez took part in pregame work but a decision on returning to the roster won’t be made until Sunday.

Mariners: RF Mitch Haniger was placed on the COVID-19 IL before Saturday’s game. Haniger reported symptoms and tested positive at the ballpark, manager Scott Servais said. Seattle recalled IF Donovan Walton from Triple-A Tacoma to take Haniger’s roster spot.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (1-0, 1.80) allowed four hits and one run over five innings in his first start against the Angels.

Mariners: RHP Matt Brash (0-1, 3.38) makes his second big league start. Brash threw 5 1/3 innings and allowed two runs in his debut earlier this week against the White Sox.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado, right, greets Jeremy Pena (3) after hitting a two-run home run to also score Pena during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Chris Flexen throws against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Mariners centerfielder Julio Rodriguez returns the ball after he made a diving catch of a fly ball hit by Houston Astros' Michael Brantley during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)