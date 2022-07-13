Vingegaard seizes Tour lead after 1st big mountain stage

“When I attacked I felt he was going to crack," Vingegaard said. “This time I wanted victory. And I succeeded, and now I have the yellow jersey to keep on fighting all the way to Paris.”

Vingegaard was first at the summit, 59 seconds ahead of Nairo Quintana, with Romain Bardet in third place, 1:10 behind. Geraint Thomas, the 2018 Tour winner, was fourth, 1:38 off the pace.

After 11 stages, Vingegaard leads Bardet by 2 minutes, 16 seconds. Pogacar moved down to third, 2:22 back.

With his teammate Primoz Roglic, Vingegaard relentlessly attacked Pogacar in the thin air. But every time they tried to isolate the leader from the UAE-Emirates team on the Galibier — the highest point of this year’s route at 2,642 meters above sea level — the Slovenian rider responded calmly.

Pogacar even smiled at TV cameras at the foot of the punishing final climb. Guided by teammate Rafal Majka, Pogacar rode at the front of the main contenders' group but the Jumbo-Visma riders' attrition work finally paid off.

“On the Galibier, over the top, he was very strong," Vingegaard said. “I was insecure whether he was going full gas or not. Then I thought that, if I didn’t try all out, I was never gonna win. And of course a second place is nice, but I did it last year already."

When Vingegaard attacked again with 5 kilometers to go, Pogacar just couldn't respond and got dropped. With his yellow jersey wide open, the battered champion struggled until the end.

Vingegaard said the team’s strategy for the day had been planned months in advance, in a bid to make the most of their strong collective.

“We thought it would go in my favor and in the favor of Primoz,” he said. “I took a lot of time today, and I would have never done it without my teammates. They have been incredible.”

Pogacar will have only a night of sleep to recover from his bad day since Thursday's Stage 12 is another mammoth stage with three climbs that are beyond category, including a mountain-top finish at the Alpe d'Huez ski resort.

“I want a revenge," Pogacar said. “It's not over yet."

The Tour ends on July 24th in Paris.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar climbs Granon pass with a delay to lose his overall leader's yellow jersey in the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates after crossing the finish line of the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, talks to his team manager during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, is followed by Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, Britain's Geraint Thomas and Slovenia's Primoz Roglic as they climb Col du Galibier during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Stage winner and new overall leader Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the eleventh stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 152 kilometers (94.4 miles) with start in Albertville and finish in Col du Granon Serre Chevalier, France, Wednesday, July 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)