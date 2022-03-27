Villanova's Justin Moore has torn Achilles tendon

Moore was a second-team All-Big East selection this season. The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 34.4 minutes, 14.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per outing in 36 games.

Moore was injured in the final minute of Villanova's regional final victory win over Houston on Saturday night and was on crutches during the Wildcats’ postgame celebration. He was dribbling against a defender and appeared to slip and fall. Moore then went back down after trying to get up.