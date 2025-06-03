Breaking: Ohio’s 2nd Wawa to open in Fairfield later this month

Vikings' Purple People Eater Jim Marshall, the 'all-time iron man,' dies at 87

Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall has died after a long hospitalization for an undisclosed illness
FILE - Minnesota Viking tackle Jim Marshall clutches the game ball as he is carried from the field by teammates Doug Southerland, left, and Scott Studwell after the Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in an NFL football game in Bloomington, Minn., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 1979. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Minnesota Viking tackle Jim Marshall clutches the game ball as he is carried from the field by teammates Doug Southerland, left, and Scott Studwell after the Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 10-3 in an NFL football game in Bloomington, Minn., on Sunday, Dec. 9, 1979. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Nation & World
By DAVE CAMPBELL – Associated Press
57 minutes ago
X

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall, one of the four members of the famed Purple People Eaters front that formed the backbone of four Super Bowl teams, died Tuesday after a long hospitalization for an undisclosed illness. He was 87.

The Vikings announced Marshall's death Tuesday on behalf of his wife, Susan. The native of Kentucky, who played at Ohio State and was drafted in 1960 by the Cleveland Browns, played 19 of his 20 seasons in the NFL with Minnesota. The two-time Pro Bowl pick set a league record for position players with 282 consecutive games played, a mark held by Marshall until quarterback Brett Favre broke it, coincidentally, with the Vikings in 2010.

“No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man,” Vikings owners Mark Wilf and Zygi Wilf said in a statement distributed by the team. "A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim’s unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career. Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim’s loved ones.”

Though sacks weren't officially tracked by the NFL until 1982, Pro Football Reference recently completed a retroactive compilation of the primary pass-rushing statistic and credited Marshall with 130½ sacks, which is tied for 22nd all-time. Two other Purple People Eaters rank ahead of him: Alan Page (148½) is eighth, and Carl Eller (133½) is tied for 18th.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

FILE - Minnesota Vikings' Jim Marshall is shown, Dec. 30, 1978, after practice for their NFC playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, FIle)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - This Jan. 9, 1975, file photo shows from left, Minnesota Vikings defensemen Jim Marshall, Alan Page, Doug Sutherland and Carl Eller nicknamed the "Purple People Eaters" for their bruising defensive line from the late 1960s through the 1970s. (AP Photo/File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall (70) scoops up a fumble by the San Francisco 49ers and starts running 60-yards the wrong way run into his own end zone for a safety during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Calif., Oct. 26, 1964. (San Francisco Examiner via AP, file)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jim Marshall (70) runs 60 yards the wrong way into his own end zone for a safety after scooping up a fumble by the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in San Francisco, Calif., Oct. 26, 1964. (San Francisco Examiner via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump formally asks Congress to claw back approved spending targeted by...
2
Hegseth orders the name of gay rights activist Harvey Milk scrubbed...
3
US says it broke up effort to bring toxic fungus to Michigan lab from...
4
Texas considers banning products infused with THC derived from hemp...
5
Knicks fire coach Tom Thibodeau after first Eastern Conference finals...