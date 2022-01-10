Vikings fire GM Rick Spielman, coach Mike Zimmer

The 65-year-old Zimmer had the seventh-longest tenure among head coaches in the NFL this season, with the 25 others in the league all hired within the last five years. The six peers ahead of him on the seniority list have all won a Super Bowl: Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid.

The 2017 team proved to be the peak of the Spielman-Zimmer regime, when Case Keenum took over for the injured Sam Bradford at quarterback and produced a career season while the defense led the league with the fewest yards and points allowed.

The first crack in the foundation became clear in the NFC championship game, a 38-7 loss at Philadelphia one week after the “Minneapolis Miracle.” After Keenum's 61-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs as time expired beat New Orleans in the divisional round, the Eagles were the ones who made it to the Super Bowl in Minnesota’s stadium.

Since Spielman was hired as vice president of player personnel in 2006, the only other NFC teams that haven’t made it to a Super Bowl are Dallas, Detroit and Washington. Twelve different teams have won the conference in those 16 years, the last 10 of which Spielman had full authority over the roster as the general manager.

Spielman was responsible for firing Leslie Frazier after the 2013 season and replacing him with Zimmer, who made his name as a demanding defensive coordinator for Dallas and Cincinnati before finally getting his chance to run a team in Minnesota.

Zimmer refused to cede the defensive play-calling and, as Rodgers and other opponents will attest, remained one of the game's best strategists. His straightforward and hard-nosed approach won the respect of most of his best players on defense, but his style cut both ways.

Zimmer was never sold on Keenum and never meshed with current quarterback Kirk Cousins. He publicly second-guessed the offense on several occasions, including just last week when he said after the Vikings were eliminated by a loss to the Packers that offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak should have called more running plays.

Zimmer had six offensive coordinators in his last six seasons. Norv Turner quit. John DeFilippo was fired. Pat Shurmur and Kevin Stefanski left to become head coaches elsewhere. Gary Kubiak retired and was replaced by his son.

After Blair Walsh missed a 27-yard field goal in the 2015 playoffs that would have given the Vikings a victory over Seattle, Zimmer became especially hard on kickers, too.

The Wilfs bought the team in 2005 and have been clear about their desire to run a stable organization, as evidenced by their patience with Spielman and Zimmer.

They have overseen the firing of four head coaches in 17 seasons, but Zimmer finished with the third-longest tenure in Vikings history behind Bud Grant and Dennis Green. Spielman and Zimmer were both given contract extensions in 2020.

Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Denver, Chicago and Miami also have vacancies for a head coach, and the Bears must find a new general manager, too. The Wilfs said they'll run their own search.

“We are determined to have sustained success and bring Vikings fans the Super Bowl championships they expect and deserve,” the Wilfs said in their statement.

In 2018, after signing Cousins after letting Keenum leave as a free agent, the Vikings drafted kicker Daniel Carlson in the fifth round. He didn’t appear to be ready for the pressure, and in his second NFL game he missed all three field goals he tried at Green Bay including two in overtime in a 29-all tie. The Vikings impulsively released him the next day. When asked for an explanation, Zimmer said, “Did you see the game?”

Carlson led the NFL with 40 field goals made for Las Vegas in 2021, missing just three all season. He sent the Raiders to the playoffs on Sunday by going 5 for 5 with the 47-yard overtime winner.

