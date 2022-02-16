Vikings finalize hire of champion Rams OC Kevin O'Connell

After a torn labrum sidelined him for the 2010 season, O'Connell bounced from the Jets to the Miami Dolphins and then back to the Jets in 2011. He had a preseason stint with the Chargers in his native San Diego in 2012, but that was the end of his time as a player.

During his time buried on those depth charts, O'Connell continually impressed his coaches and teammates with his grasp of the offense, vision of the field and studious nature.

After dabbling in broadcasting, his first NFL coaching job came with the Cleveland Browns in 2015 as their quarterbacks coach. The following year, he worked on special projects for the San Francisco 49ers, when he befriended Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, the recently appointed general manager of the Vikings who was in research and development for the 49ers.

O'Connell went to Washington in 2017, when he supervised Kirk Cousins as quarterbacks coach and stayed there two more years with the additional passing game coordinator title after Cousins moved on to Minnesota. McVay hired O'Connell in 2020 as his offensive coordinator, and his second season in L.A. ended on the ultimate high note with the 23-20 victory on Sunday over the Bengals.

FILE - Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell plays catch before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. Vikings officials flew to California on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to conduct a second interview with both Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, left, talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice for an NFL Super Bowl football game Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. The Rams are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl on Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)