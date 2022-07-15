Vigil held for man killed by Minneapolis police in standoff

The city identified the officers who fired their guns as Aaron Pearson and Zachary Seraphine.

A spokesman for their union, Police Officers Federation of Minneapolis, did not immediately return a call for comment.

Sandberg's death was the second fatal encounter involving Minneapolis police this year following the shooting of Amir Locke at a downtown apartment on Feb. 2 while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant, and both officers were at the scene when Locke was shot.

Pearson, a member of the SWAT team, used a key to enter the apartment where the 22-year-old Locke stirred beneath a blanket on the couch and reached for a handgun. Officer Mark Hanneman fatally shot Locke within 10 seconds — an encounter captured on Pearson’s body camera. Seraphine, a SWAT team medic, provided medical care to Locke on the scene, according to the BCA.

No officers were charged in Locke's death. Minnesota prosecutors said Hanneman's use of deadly force was justified.

The Minneapolis Police Department has long been under scrutiny over allegations of brutality and racial injustice. The police killing of George Floyd in May 2020 led to a state investigation into police practices, and the city and department are working to address problems that were found.

On Wednesday night, officers responded after a third-floor tenant called 911 to report that someone had fired gunshots through the wall of her apartment, police said.

Officers moved the woman and her two young children, as well as others, to safety. Police said the focus then turned to a man who had isolated himself in a neighboring apartment, a man later identified as Sundberg.

Attempts were made to negotiate with him by phone and by loudspeaker, said Minneapolis police spokesman Garrett Parten. Sundberg was shot about 4:30 a.m. Thursday and taken to a hospital, where he died, officials said.

“This is not the outcome we hoped for or desired,” Parten said.

