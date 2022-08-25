Vietnam War photographer Tim Page dies in Australia at 78

Page was wounded four times as a war reporter covering conflicts in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia during the 1960s and ’70s.

He stood out for his flamboyance and extravagant personality as well as his talent and commitment as a photographer. He inspired the drug-addled photojournalist played by Dennis Hopper in the Francis Coppola-directed, Oscar-winning 1979 Vietnam War movie “Apocalypse Now.”

Page embraced and documented the drug culture since the 1960s in Indochina and the United States.

He worked as a freelance photographer from the late 1960s for music magazines including Rolling Stone and Crawdaddy, sharing assignments with some of the most significant writers of the era such as Hunter S. Thompson. Page embraced his “Gonzo photographer” reputation.

He was arrested along with Jim Morrison when with Doors frontman was famously dragged by police from a stage in New Haven, Connecticut, in 1967. Morrison was arrested for inciting a riot, indecency and public obscenity. Page was arrested obstructing police. Both spent the night in police cells before charges were dropped.

As well as the Indochina wars, Page also covered conflicts in Afghanistan, Solomon Islands, Israel, Bosnia and East Timor.

Page wrote a dozen books about his war experiences and music.

He was born in Tunbridge Wells in England on May 25, 1944. He was raised by a foster family after his merchant navy sailor father died in a submarine attack in the North Atlantic.

He left Britain in 1962, traveling through Europe, the Middle East and then Asia where he began photographing a civil war in Laos.

He created iconic images of the Vietnam War while working for news organizations including the AP, UPI, Time-Life and Paris Match.

He moved to Australia in 2002 to be with his longtime Australian partner Marianne Harris and became an adjunct professor of photojournalism at Griffith University at Brisbane in Queensland state.

He is survived by Harris and Kit Clifford, his son from a previous relationship with Clare Clifford.

FILE - Tim Page, a former war photographer, left, gives a speech during the unveiling of a memorial plaque dedicated to correspondents and journalists killed and missing in 1970-75 in the Cambodian War, in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on Feb. 6, 2013. Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at his Australian home. He was 78 years old. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith, File) Credit: Heng Sinith

FILE - Richard Pyle, former Associated Press bureau chief in Saigon, left, stands with with war photographer Tim Page during a Vietnam journalists reunion in Garden Grove California, May 13, 2011. Legendary Vietnam War photographer, writer and counter-culture documenter Tim Page died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 at his Australian home. He was 78 years old. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) Credit: Nick Ut