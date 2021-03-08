Vietnam vaccinates COVID-19 front-liners with its 1st doses

“I have been waiting for this day for a long time,” nurse Nguyen Thi Huyen said after she got her injection. Huyen has been caring for COVID-19 patients at a tropical disease hospital in Hanoi the past year. Health protocols limited her time with family, among other challenges. “I hope the vaccine will be available for everyone so we can contain the virus and get back to normal life," she said.

The first batch of over 100,000 doses in a 30 million-dose order of the vaccine developed by Oxford University and U.K.-based drugmaker AstraZeneca arrived two weeks ago. Separately, Vietnam expects to secure another 30 million doses of the same vaccine through COVAX, a U.N.-backed initiative created to ensure vaccine access to low- and middle-income countries.