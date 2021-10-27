Vietnam starts vaccinating kids in effort to reopen schools

According to the report, children will be vaccinated at their schools and those who do not attend school will be vaccinated at pediatric hospitals.

About 55% of Vietnam’s 98 million people have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs, but only half of them have been fully vaccinated with both doses.

Vietnam closed schools and education institutions in May when an outbreak fueled by the delta variant spread across the country. No date has been set for reopening schools, but the government is aiming for early 2022.

Southern provinces were the worst hit by the virus, with Ho Chi Minh City as the epicenter. About 800,000 people were infected and 20,000 died in less than four months as the outbreak surged.