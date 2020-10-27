Vietnam evacuating low-lying areas as strong typhoon nears

Phuc expressed fears that Molave, the latest disturbance to threaten Vietnam this month, could be as deadly as Typhoon Damrey, which battered the country’s central region in 2017 and left more than a hundred people dead.
The central provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Hue were hit hard by severe flooding and landslides that killed 136 people and left dozens missing early this month. Torrential rains are expected in the still-flooded and isolated region, Vietnam News said.
In the Philippines, most of the people who left their high-risk communities for shelters during the storm were starting to return home after the weather cleared. A small number of evacuees whose houses were destroyed or blown away will stay longer in evacuation centers until they find new shelters.
People remove beach cabanas ahead of Typhoon Molave in Danang, Vietnam on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. National agency forecasts the typhoon to hit Vietnam on Wednesday morning in the central region where 1.3 people could face evacuation. (Tran Le Lam/VNA via AP)
Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycles as they negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A man has his hair cut at a barbershop flooded by Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Residents wear masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ride motorcycles as they negotiate a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Residents wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wade through a flooded road from Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. The fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman wearing a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus rides a motorcycle as they pass a flooded street due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus carries items as she wades along a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
A woman wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus wades along a flooded road due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Young girls wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus place clothes to shelter them from rain due to Typhoon Molave in Pampanga province, northern Philippines on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast moving typhoon has forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
The remains of a house is surrounded by floods in Pola town on the island of Mindoro, central Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said. (AP Photo/Erik De Castro)
Residents evacuate to safer grounds in Pola town on the island of Mindoro, central Philippines, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. A fast-moving typhoon forced thousands of villagers to flee to safety in provinces south of the Philippine capital Monday, flooding rural villages and ripping off roofs, officials said. (AP Photo/Erik De Castro)
