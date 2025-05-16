Vietnam approves Trump Organization's $1.5 billion golf, real estate project

Vietnam is heading into negotiations with the U.S. in a bid to avoid the 46% tariffs on its exports announced by President Donald Trump's administration. Vietnam also has been facing heat from Washington for not doing enough to prevent the diversion of Chinese goods through its borders.

The investment project was announced by Vietnamese real estate developer Kinhbac City, which partnered with Trump’s family business in October.

Work on the project will start this year and continue till 2029.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.