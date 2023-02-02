X
Dark Mode Toggle

Vienna court convicts 2020 gunman's alleged helpers

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
An Austrian court has convicted four men of terrorist offenses and participation in murder over their alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in Vienna in 2020

VIENNA (AP) — An Austrian court has convicted four men of terrorist offenses and participation in murder over their alleged links to a sympathizer of the Islamic State group who carried out a deadly shooting in Vienna in 2020.

Two of the men were sentenced to life in prison by the Vienna state court on Wednesday night and and the others to 20 and 19 years, respectively, the Austria Press Agency reported.

Another two defendants were acquitted of the main charges, but were convicted of membership in IS and spreading the group's propaganda. They were given partially suspended two-year sentences.

Four people were killed in the attack on Nov. 2, 2020, and the gunman also died. More than 20 other people, including a police officer, were wounded. Assailant Kujtim Fejzulai, a dual national of Austria and North Macedonia, had a previous conviction for trying to join IS in Syria.

The six men who went on trial in mid-October weren’t accused of direct participation in the attack, but they allegedly helped or influenced Fejzulai as he prepared for the shooting. In one case, those alleged activities included procuring the weapons used in the shooting.

In Other News
1
Sony CFO to lead entertainment-electronic giant as president
2
Austria expels 4 Russian diplomats based in Vienna
3
Iran blames Israel for drone attack, threatens retaliation
4
Adani scraps $2.5B share sale after fraud claims hit stock
5
Israeli AG: Netanyahu mustn't deal with judicial changes
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top