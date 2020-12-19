Videos show Boston police shove, pepper-spray protesters

Police Commissioner William Gross said in a statement that he ordered an investigation as soon as the videos were brought to his attention.

“I have placed a Sergeant involved in this incident on administrative leave and I will take any additional action as necessary at the conclusion of the investigation,” Gross said. “I want to encourage people to bring these matters to our attention so that we can investigate them appropriately.”

Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement that the footage is difficult to watch and that he hopes to get answers through the investigation.

“We never want to see police officers using more force than necessary, even when tensions are high," he said.

A spokesperson for Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said she is also investigating.