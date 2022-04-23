Video records deputy's rescue of toddler from apartment fire

Deputy William Puzynski climbed to the second-floor balcony early Saturday and asked the mother to hand off the baby in diapers as flames shot from the apartment one floor above. He then brought the baby down before the mother and grandmother were subsequently rescued by firefighters.

The video posted online captures Puzynski telling the woman "hand me the baby, hand me the baby. We are coming," as he goes up and balances himself on the railing before she extends the crying baby to him. "Please, come get me," she pleads afterward.