Vida Blue, led Oakland to 3 World Series titles, dies at 73

A six-time All-Star, Blue helped pitch the Swingin' A's, as Charley Finley's colorful, mustachioed team was known, to consecutive World Series titles from 1972-74. Since then, only the 1998-2000 New York Yankees have accomplished the feat.

After Blue clashed publicly with Finley, the A’s owner traded Blue twice only to be blocked each time by baseball Commissioner Bowie Kuhn, first in June 1976 to the New York Yankees and then in December 1977 to the Cincinnati Reds. Kuhn vetoed the deals under the commissioner's authority to act in the "best interests of baseball.”

“Vida Blue has been a Bay Area baseball icon for over 50 years,” Giants President Larry Baer said in a statement, “His impact on the Bay Area transcends his 17 years on the diamond with the influence he’s had on our community.”

Blue was released by the Royals in August 1983 and ordered that December to serve three months in federal prison and fined $5,000 for misdemeanor possession of approximately a tenth of an ounce of cocaine. Blue was sentenced to one year in prison but U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Milton Sullivant suspended the majority of the term.

Blue was among the players ordered by baseball Commissioner Peter Ueberroth in 1985 to be subject to random drug testing for the rest of their careers.

After sitting out 1983 and 1984, Blue returned to baseball with the Giants for two seasons.

After his 2005 arrest in Arizona on suspicion of DUI for the third time in less than six years, Blue was sentenced to six months in jail after failing to complete his probation. But he was told he could avoid incarceration by spending time in a residential alcohol treatment program.

