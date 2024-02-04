Victoria Monét, Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus stun on the wild-and-wacky Grammys red carpet

Monét's custom corset look was stunning, strapless and symbolized Old Hollywood amid a sea of bold color, shimmer and shine at Crypto.com Arena in a soggy Los Angeles. Hazel, also in Versace, had a shy attack in the chaos, turning her head away from the cameras while in her mother's arms.

“I feel expensive,” said Monét, who finished off her look with a Bulgari serpent necklace.

Lipa's look, by Courrèges, was all-around chunky embellishment with long sleeves and subtle cutouts at the hips. Around her neck was a Tiffany & Co. fish-like necklace of diamonds, orange sapphire and other gems. In all, it was 23 carats.

If Monét was a Grammy statuette, Miley Cyrus was a golden warrior in a sheer, chain-link look, her hair giving a ’70s bouffant vibe. It was custom from Maison Margiela.

Billie Eilish donned a Barbie jacket, a vintage piece reworked for her by Chrome Hearts. She was fresh from her win for her "Barbie" song "What Was I Made For?" during the non-televised Grammys Premiere ceremony ahead of the big show.

Bright yellows, pinks and on-trend reds were on display, though classic black was the choice for many. The ladies of boygenius, Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus, wore matching white Thom Browne tailored suits, their trousers and jackets cropped, with pink carnations on their lapels. Menswear for women was a mini-trend on the carpet.

Janelle Monáe, always a fashion standout, went classic in a liquid sequined gown that plunged at the neck and had a large rosette at the waist.

“I'm feeling classic, timeless, futuristic," she told E!. “I'm standing in Black pride, in a state of joy.”

Self-expression is the name of the Grammys fashion game. Slipknot's Sid Wilson decided to do that in a gas mask-looking leather helmet for his red carpet debut with a purple-haired Kelly Osbourne. Maria Mendes also went for head gear, hers in gold that fell to her eyes as a complement to a champagne-colored gown.

Singer Dawn Richard's red dress was a literal tree, branches towering high above her head. The look was by Khosrov, harkening back to Botticelli's “Primavera” painting. Rebecca Lovell and Megan Lovell of Larkin Poe went for matching suits in circus stripes.

There was some memorable man jewelry as well, around the neck of Rufus Wainwright and a lapel of reggae artist Collie Buddz. Wainwright wore a party of gold necklaces. Buddz went for a grouping of jeweled brooches. Josh Groban opted for a single brooch. Babyface included a couple of crosses among the multiple necklaces he wore with a Versace logo tux. All were right on trend.

Along with classic red, baby blue emerged on some: Coco Jones and Ayra Starr among them. Starr had a ball on the carpet in her two-piece midriff look, fluttering her flowy skirt for the cameras. Kylie Minogue stuck with red, a corset look with a train. Her look was custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Lainey Wilson represented for country in a custom Balmain black bellbottom look. Bellbottoms are among her signatures. This time, she wanted to honor Johnny Cash, the man in black.

A nervous newcomer, Coi Leray stood out in an archive pantless one-piece look from Yves Saint Laurent. She carried a neon green feather jacket, clearly excited at the company she was keeping for the night.

