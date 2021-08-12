Victims slam Tesla subsidy from East German communist fund

German media reported that the state of Brandenburg is allocating the funds to pay for infrastructure costs related to the Tesla Gigafactory being built on the outskirts of Berlin. Tesla's founder Elon Musk met with state officials at the site this week.

UOKG, an association representing victims of communism in East Germany, said it welcomed the construction of the factory, but questioned “why the state government of Brandenburg is helping the third-richest man in the world” with money seized from former regime entities.