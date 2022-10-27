journal-news logo
Veterans Affairs Dept. announces grants for homeless vets

The Department of Veterans has announced grant programs to help veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of losing their homes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Veterans' Affairs Department on Thursday announced three grants to help veterans who are homeless or are at risk of losing their homes.

The grants are for the federal budget year that starts Oct. 1, 2023.

The Supportive Services for Veteran Families program provides services to quickly rehouse veterans and their families who are homeless, prevent the imminent loss of a veteran's home or find new, more suitable housing options for veterans and their families. Grants will be awarded to eligible organizations in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Virgin Islands.

Two other grants are available through the department's Homeless Providers Grant and Per Diem program. These grants will pay for “transitional supportive housing beds or service centers" or provide apartment-style housing for veterans , who can keep the units as their permanent homes when they complete the program.

