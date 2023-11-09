Veteran Spanish conservative politician shot in face in Madrid street

Spanish police say that veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 42 minutes ago
X

MADRID (AP) — Veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has been taken to a hospital in Madrid after being shot in a street in the capital, police said Thursday.

Police said he was shot in the face on a central street around 1:30 p.m. local time and was conscious when taken to a hospital.

Vidal-Quadras, 78, was a long-time member of Spain’s conservative Popular Party, its regional leader in Catalonia, and a European Parliament member before he broke away to help found the far-right Vox party. He left Vox shortly after a failed attempt to win a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

Police are investigating the shooting.

Vox President Santiago Abascal said he believed Vidal-Quadras’ life was not in immediate danger.

“Thank god it seems that Alejandro Vidal-Quadras is out of danger,” Abascal said.

Popular Party President Alberto Núñez Feijóo deplored the shooting and wished for his recovery.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump appeals to South Florida's Cuban community during rally aimed at...
2
Israeli military tour of northern Gaza reveals ravaged buildings...
3
Heather McDonald finds creative and financial freedom with popular...
4
Japanese Americans were jailed in a desert. Survivors worry a wind farm...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street is still stuck in neutral as oil...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top