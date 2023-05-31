Veteran character actor John Beasley, who appeared in the TV drama 'Everwood,' dies at 79

For more than a dozen years, he ran the John Beasley Theater and Workshop in Omaha, where he was born in 1943.

"To be a working artist is the highest calling, and I appreciate wherever it takes me," Beasley told the publication American Theatre last year.

He is survived by Judy, his wife of 58 years; two sons, Michael and Tyrone; and six grandchildren, including Malik Beasley, who plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA veteran paid tribute to his grandfather on Instagram.

“To the man who put the Beasleys on the map,” he wrote.