Veteran AP producer, cameraman in Iraq dies of COVID-19

“Abu Amjad was a rare source of joy during difficult times working in Baghdad for the past 17 years. He will be remembered as kind and a dedicated professional,” said Ahmed Sami, the AP’s senior producer in Baghdad.

Samya Kullab, the AP’s correspondent in Baghdad, recalled Majid's dedication and commitment toward getting evasive ministers and officials to grant the AP interviews. “He chased the Transport Ministry for months recently. ‘He keeps saying next week but don’t worry, I will not stop calling’ – such was his dedication to getting the story.”

“I never forget,” he would say.

Kullab and other Baghdad colleagues also recalled his kindness.

“His wife would make these date biscuits he shared with me on one occasion. I mentioned casually that I liked them,” Kullab said. “The next day I had date biscuits to last a month.”

Majid was buried in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Najaf Friday. He is survived by his wife and five children.

In this 2009 photo from left, Khodeir Majid and Iraq senior producer Ahmad Sami stand at the AP office in Baghdad. Majid, who covered Iraq’s numerous conflicts as a video producer and cameraman for the Associated Press over 17 years has died at the age of 64. Relatives said the cause of his death on Friday morning was complications due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ahmad Sami) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited