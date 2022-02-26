Vescovi, Zeigler lead No. 17 Tennessee over No. 3 Auburn

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: Zep Jasper may be an X-factor for the Tigers heading into the postseason. He missed a couple games recently with an illness, then didn’t hit a bucket against Alabama, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Florida. He scored 15 in Auburn’s win over Mississippi earlier this week. ... Coach Bruce Pearl called playing in Knoxville the equivalent of a Final Four game, and he knows what it’s like to be in Thompson-Boling Arena with 21,000 wild fans. He was the Vols coach from 2005-11.

Tennessee: Coach Rick Barnes is still working to get youngsters Jonas Aidoo and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield in the regular rotation at power forward. Since Olivier Nkamhoua (ankle surgery) was lost for the season, those two have tried to fill in but are just starting to earn confidence. ... Auburn is the ninth top-25 team Tennessee has played this season.

NEXT UP

Auburn: At Mississippi State on Wednesday.

Tennessee: Makes its final road trip of the regular season to face Georgia.

