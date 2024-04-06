Verstappen is back after troubles in Australia and claims pole in Japan

Max Verstappen has claimed pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By STEPHEN WADE – Associated Press
21 minutes ago
SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen was asked a few days ago if he had concerns going into the Japanese Grand Prix. His rear brakes caught fire just two weeks ago at the Australian GP, forcing him out on the fourth lap.

“No, no,” Verstappen replied.

True to his word. No worries. The Dutchman claimed the pole for Red Bull in Saturday qualifying, poised to return to his unprecedented dominance in Formula 1 after the blip in Australia.

Verstappen clocked 1 minute 28.197 seconds, just 0.066 ahead of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Verstappen is the three-time defending champion, holds almost every F1 record, and has won 21 of the last 25 races entering Sunday’s race in Japan.

He’s won every pole this season – four – and this was the 36th of his career and he chases his 57th win on Sunday.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes, who dominated the sport before Verstappen, is without a win in 48 races – the last in 2021. He will start from seventh on the grid.

Saturday was a sunny, dry day and race day should be the same with no rain in the forecast. Rain often plagued the race when it was traditionally held in the fall. This season it’s been moved to the spring and dovetails with Japan’s cherry blossom season.

Verstappen was also the quickest in Saturday’s final practice, 0.269 ahead of teammate Sergio Perez and 0.355 in front of George Russell of Mercedes. Hamilton was next, 0.474 off the pace.

AP Formula 1: https://apnews.com/hub/formula-one

