Verstappen cruises to win in inaugural Miami Grand Prix

Verstappen started third Sunday after Ferrari locked out the front row with Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. in qualifying. But in the end, Red Bull got the best of its new rival for a second consecutive race.

Verstappen pounced at the start to get ahead of Sainz, then set his sights on Leclerc and used a strong outside pass on the ninth lap to claim the lead. Verstappen went unchallenged until a late crash between Lando Norris and Pierre Gasly brought out the safety car and setup a 10-lap sprint to the finish on the 19-turn, 3.36-mile circuit (5.41 kilometers) built around Hard Rock Stadium.

Leclerc got a few looks inside in the closing laps but Verstappen didn't relent and won by 3.7 seconds. He also won two weeks ago at Imola as Red Bull capitalized on a poor Ferrari weekend on Italian home soil with a 1-2 finish for Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

In Miami, Ferrari settled for second and third for Leclerc and Sainz, while Perez was fourth. After the race, he said he's started talks on a new contract with Red Bull but neither side is in a hurry to complete a deal.

Mercedes showed much improvement with fifth- and sixth-place finishes for George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. It's the fourth time in five races that first-year Mercedes driver Russell has beaten the seven-time champion.

The race itself wasn't the thriller the 85,000 in attendance Sunday breathlessly expected when they snagged one of the hottest tickets in sports. Promoters never had a general ticket sale because of crushing early demand and the campus surrounding Hard Rock Stadium was the place to party over the last three days.

Whether it was at the man-made beach club where musical acts have entertained since Friday or the “marina” that docked 10 boats on plywood covered in a decal to resemble rippling water, F1 got the sun, sand and Miami backdrop it wanted when it agreed to this 10-year deal.

Come race day, the celebrities were out in full force. Dwyane Wade took selfies on the starting grid and Paris Hilton danced in front of the McLaren garage; Tom Brady, David Beckham and Michael Jordan posed for a pre-race picture with Lewis Hamilton, who hosted former first lady Michelle Obama on Saturday at the track. Serena Williams ducked into Mercedes' hospitality and Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny arrived at the venue with Perez and spent most of pre-race at Red Bull with the Mexican driver.

The Miami event gives the U.S. two F1 races in one season for the first time since 1984. F1 will add Las Vegas as a third American race in 2023.

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, winner of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, holds his trophy and a Miami Dolphins' helmet at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, winner of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, holds his trophy and a Miami Dolphins' helmet at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes the stage wearing a football helmet after winning the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Red Bull mechanics and crew cheer as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Caption Red Bull mechanics and crew cheer as Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands races during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands races during the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky

Caption Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads the field at the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads the field at the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads the field at the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco leads the field at the start of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Race car drivers Simon Pagenaud, left, speaks to Hélio Castroneves ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings Caption Race car drivers Simon Pagenaud, left, speaks to Hélio Castroneves ahead of the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings Credit: Darron Cummings

Caption Spectators react as they watch the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee Caption Spectators react as they watch the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Credit: Wilfredo Lee Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Caption Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, center, of Monaco and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain wear football helmets as they speak to former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky Caption Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, center, of Monaco and Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz of Spain wear football helmets as they speak to former Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino at the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race at the Miami International Autodrome, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Credit: Lynne Sladky Credit: Lynne Sladky