Vermonters Democratic House member will seek Senate seat

Welch's decision to run for the Senate seat opens up his seat in the House, the first time since 2006 that there have been any openings in Vermont's three-member congressional delegation. The two leading Democratic candidates are Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and state Senate President Pro Tempore, Becca Balint.

In deep blue Vermont it's likely the winner of the Democratic House primary will win easily in November, erasing what some consider to be the blot on the liberal state's reputation of only being represented by white men.

The two share similar policy views. Gray is the centrist candidate supported by the state's Democratic establishment, including Leahy and former Democratic governors Howard Dean and Madeleine Kunin. Balint has support the progressive wing of the party in Vermont, including the state's independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and national progressive leaders such as Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Balint campaigned with Sanders late last month.

The two leading GOP candidates for the U.S. House nomination are Ericka Redic, of Burlington, and Liam Madden, a Marine Corps veteran from Bellows Falls.

Redic says that if elected she would focus on fighting inflation, illegal immigration, drug misuse and government overreach, particularly as it concerns vaccine mandates.

Madden, a non-traditional candidate in the Republican primary, says he's an independent. He said he had thought of declining the nomination if he wins, until he learned that would allow the party to choose a replacement for the November ballot.

Elected to his first two-year term as governor in 2016, Scott has focused his time in office on making Vermont more affordable and working to attract more people to the state to counter a demographic trend of an aging population with a shrinking workforce and fewer school-age children.

