Verlander loses no-hitter in 8th, Astros beat Twins 5-0

Verlander was perfect through four innings before allowing a leadoff walk to Jorge Polanco in the fifth. Verlander got Urshela to tap into a double play one pitch later to retire Polanco.

The right-hander walked Minnesota’s No. 9 hitter, Gilberto Celestino, in the sixth, but Celestino was later thrown out at second base.

Jeremy Peña drove in the first two runs for the Astros. Alex Bregman also had two RBIs, including a double to left in the fifth that drove in Jose Altuve.

Twins starter Joe Ryan (3-2) struggled to find the strike zone. The right-hander issued a walk in each of his five innings and allowed four runs.

ASTROS AVOID CORREA

Houston players caught up with former teammate Carlos Correa, who signed a $105.3 million, three-year deal with Minnesota this spring after seven seasons with the Astros.

Correa was added to the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right middle finger contusion, retroactive to May 6. He won't play in the series against Houston. He is hitting .255 with 11 RBIs in 24 games.

“I was really looking forward to it,” Correa said. “I’m very happy I get to see them again, get to spend some time with them. They were not teammates. They were family.”

TRAINERS ROOM

Twins: INF Luis Arraez and RHP Dylan Bundy both cleared COVID-19 protocols but were not active for Tuesday’s game as they remained on the COVID-19 injured list. ... LHP Danny Coloumbe left Tuesday’s game in the sixth inning with left hip inflammation.

UP NEXT

RHP José Urquidy (2-1, 4.56 ERA) takes the mound for Houston, one start after tossing six scoreless innings against Detroit. Minnesota counters with RHP Chris Archer (0-0), who is still looking for his first win in a Twins uniform.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig Caption Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig

Caption Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, left, slides past Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers to score on a single to center by Astros' Jeremy Pena during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig Caption Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, left, slides past Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers to score on a single to center by Astros' Jeremy Pena during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig

Caption Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman bare hands a ground ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela and makes the throw to first for the out during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig Caption Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman bare hands a ground ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela and makes the throw to first for the out during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig

Caption Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez swings what's left of his bat after breaking it on a fly ball hit to center field against the Minnesota Twins for the last out of the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig Caption Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez swings what's left of his bat after breaking it on a fly ball hit to center field against the Minnesota Twins for the last out of the third inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig

Caption Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker can't reach a foul ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig Caption Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker can't reach a foul ball hit by Minnesota Twins' Gio Urshela during the second inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Credit: Craig Lassig Credit: Craig Lassig