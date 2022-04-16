Verizon stores in Washington state vote to join union

Workers voted to be represented by the Communications Workers of America, which has more than 700,000 members nationwide.

Verizon did not respond to messages from the newspaper seeking comment.

Verizon stated it “respects our employees’ rights to freedom of association and collective bargaining … including the right to join or not join labor unions” in a February filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Steve Yu, a sales representative at the two Verizon stores, came out to celebrate with coworkers and supporters during his break Friday. Yu has been with the company for 22 years and voted for a union. His biggest frustration has been changes Verizon made to employees’ commission pay.

“We don’t want any more taken away from us, and we don’t want any more taken away from future employees," Yu said.