Verdict in landmark Russian doping case expected this year

RUSADA refused to accept the non-compliance order and the four-year slate of punishments proposed by the WADA executive committee.

WADA’s requested punishments included a ban on Russia’s flag, anthem and team name at next year’s Tokyo Olympics, the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, and other major sporting events like the World Cup in soccer.

The International Olympic Committee and the governing body of hockey are among the third parties who were involved in this week’s closed-doors hearing. It was held with most of the judges — who are from Australia, Italy and France — lawyers and witnesses joining by video link because of the coronavirus pandemic.

WADA had requested the proceedings be opened to the media and other observers. That needed a consensus which was denied by other parties.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports