Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already

Using Venmo won't necessarily be new to a good number of teens — parents often set up accounts for their children through their own accounts, which is a violation of Venmo's terms of service. There have been guides on the Internet for some time showing parents how to create a child's account without Venmo penalizing them.

Venmo has been a popular way to send money to individuals for years, and now has more than 90 million users. The product for teens comes at a time when other social apps are being watched closely by politicians and regulators. The state of Montana banned TikTok last week and other states are considering a ban as well.