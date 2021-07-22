Venice avoids designation as UNESCO heritage site in danger

But non-governmental groups acting as observers to the process said the cruise ship ban only addressed one of many issues threatening Venice, which include over-tourism, the management of cultural and natural resources, and controlling urban development.

The groups also said the temporary decision to moor cruise ships in the industrial port of Marghera still endangers the lagoon and that no long-term plans have been made yet to manage ships and tourism in the city.

“The persistent issues afflicting the precarious state of conservation of Venice and its lagoon has long been associated with a complex and ineffective governance framework,’’ Stephan Doempke, chairman of World Heritage Watch, told the UNESCO committee. “It lacks a long-term vision and a strategy involving the local community.”

Mass tourism to Venice peaked at some 25 million individual visitors in 2019, while the city of just over 50,000 residents loses about 1,000 Venetians each year.

UNESCO's World Heritage Center recommended last month adding Venice to the endangered list as a way to alert the international community to the urgency of the city's situation. The center’s director, Mechtild Roessler, told The Associated Press that the designation is intended to foster a response that will help protect important at-risk sites in danger and resolve issues.

Still, such a designation is widely viewed as a rebuke of the local management of World Heritage sites, places which UNESCO recognizes for their outstanding universal value to humanity.

FILE - In this June 5, 2021 file photo, the MSC Orchestra cruise ship leaves Venice, Italy. UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee is debating Thursday, July 22, 2021, whether Venice and its lagoon environment will be designated a world heritage site in danger due to the impact of over-tourism alongside the steady decline in population and poor governance. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, file) Credit: Antonio Calanni Credit: Antonio Calanni