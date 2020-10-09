Venezuelans once again fleeing on foot as troubles mount

Though the number of people leaving is smaller than at the height of the Venezuelan exodus, Colombian immigration officials expect 200,000 Venezuelans to enter the country in the months ahead, enticed by the prospects of earning higher wages and sending money back to Venezuela to feed their families.

The new migrants are encountering decidedly more adverse conditions than those who fled their homeland before COVID-19. Shelters remain closed, drivers are more reluctant to pick up hitchhikers and locals who fear contagion are less likely to help out with food donations.

“We hardly got any lifts along the way,” said Anahir Montilla, a cook from the Venezuelan state of Guarico who was approaching Colombia's capital after traveling with her family for 27 days.

Before the pandemic, over 5 million Venezuelans had left their country, according to the United Nations. The poorest left on foot, walking through a terrain that is often scorching but can also get frigidly cold.

As governments across South America shut down their economies in hopes of stopping the spread of COVID-19, many migrants found themselves without work. Over 100,000 Venezuelans returned to their country, where at least they’d have a roof over their heads.

Today, official land and bridge crossings into Colombia are still closed, compelling migrants to flee through illegal pathways along the porous 1,370-mile (2,200-kilometer) border with Venezuela. The dirt roads are controlled by violent drug trafficking groups and rebel organizations like the National Liberation Army.

“The return of Venezuelan migrants is already happening even though the border is closed,” said Ana Milena Guerrero, an official for the International Rescue Committee, a humanitarian non-profit organization helping migrants.

What’s more, many are now forced to walk within their own country for days to reach the border due to gas shortages that have diminished transportation between cities.

Hernández said it took him a week to walk from his hometown of Los Teques to Colombia.

“I can’t allow my daughter to be born in a place where she might have to go to bed hungry,” he said, while registering with a humanitarian group that handed out backpacks with food and hats for cold weather.

Once in Colombia, the migrants typically walk along highways or wait to hitch a ride. But that's also become harder.

“It's been very tough," said Montilla, who was still 200 miles (321 km) away from her final destination. “But at least with a job in Colombia, we can afford new shoes and clothes. We couldn't do that in Venezuela.”

One lengthy stretch of road connecting the border city of Cucuta to Bucaramanga further inland used to be home to 11 shelters for migrants. Most have been ordered to close by municipal governments trying to contain coronavirus infections.

Before the pandemic broke out, Douglas Cabeza had turned a shed next to his house in Pamplona into a shelter that housed up to 200 migrants a night. Now he lends gym mattresses to those sleeping outside, hoping to provide them with some protection from the cold.

“There are many needs that aren’t being met,” Cabeza said. “But with small gestures like this, we are trying to do something for them.”

Once the migrants reach their destination, a new list of worries sets in. Colombia’s unemployment rate rose from 12% in March to almost 16% in August. Those who can’t afford to pay rent are being evicted from their homes. Further complicating matters, more than half of all Venezuelans in Colombia have no legal status.

Still, for many, the prospect of earning even less than the minimum wage is a boost. Colombia’s monthly minimum wage is currently worth around $260, far higher than Venezuela’s measly $2.

Hernández was working as a street vendor in Venezuela, selling cakes baked by his wife. But money for food was becoming increasingly scarce, which prompted the couple to make the 860-mile (1,384-kilometer) journey to Medellin.

“I am Venezuelan and I love my country,” he said. “But it has become impossible to live there.”

___

Mariana Palau reported from Bogota, Colombia.

Venezuelan migrants rest as they walk towards Bogota, passing through Tunja, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Immigration officials in Colombia expect 200,000 Venezuelans to enter the country in the following months, enticed by the prospects of earning higher wages and sending money home to feed their families. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia Credit: Ivan Valencia

Venezuelan migrants rest as they receive free food, in front of passages from the Bible in Pamplona, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, a few hours by car from the Venezuelan border. Amid COVID-19, shelters remain closed, drivers are more reluctant to pick up hitchhikers, and locals who fear contagion are less likely to help out with food donations. (AP Photo/Ferley Ospina) Credit: Ferley Ospina Credit: Ferley Ospina

Venezuelan migrants sleep on a mattress on the side of the highway in Pamplona, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, a few hours away by car from the Venezuelan border. Once the migrants reach their destination, a new list of worries sets in: Colombia’s unemployment rate rose from 12% in March to almost 16% in August; those who can’t afford to pay rent are being evicted from their homes; and more than half of all Venezuelans in Colombia have no legal status. (AP Photo/Ferley Ospina) Credit: Ferley Ospina Credit: Ferley Ospina

Colombian resident Alba Rada gifts toiletries and food to Venezuelan migrant Rosmira Camacho and her child, outside Rada's home where she runs her foundation, Radaber, in Tocancipa, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. For many Venezuelan migrants arriving to Colombia, the prospect of earning even less than the minimum wage is a boost, currently worth around $260 a month, far higher than Venezuela’s $2. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia Credit: Ivan Valencia

A Venezuelan migrant holds his puppy as he rests in Pamplona, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, a few hours away by car from the Venezuelan border. South American roads have become harder to negotiate for poor migrants with no money for bus tickets, as shelters remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and locals who fear contagion are less likely to help out with rides and food. (AP Photo/Ferley Ospina) Credit: Ferley Ospina Credit: Ferley Ospina

Venezuela migrant Jose Rivas, 52, stands in line for aid from Colombia's Red Cross in Pamplona, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, a few hours by car from the Venezuelan government. The new migrants are encountering decidedly more adverse conditions than those who fled their homeland before COVID-19. (AP Photo/Ferley Ospina) Credit: Ferley Ospina Credit: Ferley Ospina

Venezuelan migrants rest as they walk away from the Venezuelan border toward Pamplona, Colombia, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Colombian immigration officials expect 200,000 Venezuelans to enter the country in the months ahead, enticed by the prospects of earning higher wages and sending money back to Venezuela to feed their families. (AP Photo/Ferley Ospina) Credit: Ferley Ospina Credit: Ferley Ospina

Venezuelan migrants hitchhike towards the capital, in Tunja, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Amid COVID-19, drivers are more reluctant to pick up hitchhikers, shelters remain closed, and locals who fear contagion are less likely to help out with food donations. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) Credit: Ivan Valencia Credit: Ivan Valencia