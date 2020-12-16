Venezuelan village mourns 23 drownings, seeks those missing

As night falls in Güiria, clusters of people walk toward the harbor to provide support and accompany hundreds of family members who remain there waiting for information about their loved ones.

Catholic Priest Jesús Villaroel told The Associated Press that Monday night was especially long and sad for many because authorities began mass burials using wooden coffins donated by the local government. Before the bodies were buried, dozens of residents clad in white carried candles as they gathered in front of a church and walked to the harbor where the bodies were located.

A man identified as the owner of the boat “My Memories,” has been detained, according to Attorney General Tarek William Saab. One resident said the owner himself lost two of his sons and four grandchildren in the shipwreck.

Meanwhile, the government is seeking search warrants for various houses to detain six people it says are involved in the case. Officials arrested one person they said lives in the house from where one of the boats departed and said they are investigating whether some authorities in the state of Sucre where Güiria is located are involved. Saab said that “mafias” operating in both nations could be involved as well.

More than 5.4 million people have fled Venezuela in recent years, the equivalent of 18% of the country’s population of 30 million.

