BreakingNews
Man indicted in Okeana neighbor homicide; 911 caller says ‘he thought he was a Democrat’
journal-news logo
X

Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas wins Cervantes Prize

Nation & World
Updated 5 minutes ago
Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize

MADRID (AP) — Venezuelan poet Rafael Cadenas has been awarded the Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s highest literary honor, by Spain's government.

The 92-year-old Cadenas has published more than 20 works of poetry and essays, including the volumes of verse “Intemperie” (“Outdoors”), “Amante” (“Lover”) and, most recently in 2018, “Contestaciones” (“Answers”).

Spain's Culture Minister Miquel Iceta announced the winner on Thursday.

Uruguayan poet Cristina Peri Rossi won the prize last year.

The 125,000-euro ($126,000) award had alternated between Spanish and Latin American writers until recent years.

The prizes are presented each April 23 on the anniversary of the death in 1616 of Miguel de Cervantes, author of “Don Quixote,” in a ceremony attended by King Felipe VI.

In Other News
1
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
2
AP source; US authorities investigate crypto exchange FTX
3
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
4
Top, Lite-Brite, Masters of the Universe in toy hall of fame
5
How Georgia's Senate runoff between Walker and Warnock works
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top