Venezuelan leader, barred from US summit, arrives in Turkey

His official duties in Ankara – a meeting with his Turkish counterpart – took place at President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s palace just hours before Maduro arrived at the same venue.

There was no official word on whether the two men met.

Turkey and Venezuela have deepened their ties in recent years, with trade rising to nearly $850 million, according to Erdogan. Venezuela’s gold trade with Turkey has risen as U.S. sanctions have cut off other sources of income for Caracas.

Erdogan told a news conference with Maduro that Turkey was against the “one-sided” sanctions on Venezuela. “We will always stand with the friendly and brotherly people of Venezuela,” he said, adding that he hoped to visit Caracas next month.

Manduro thanked Turkey for its support during the COVID-19 pandemic and said the two countries had signed three agreements on banking, agriculture and tourism.

Earlier, Maduro laid a wreath at the tomb of Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk before traveling to the palace, arriving in a limousine escorted by ceremonial cavalry.

Erdogan was the first Turkish president to visit Venezuela in 2018 while Maduro has traveled to Turkey on several occasions.

During one such stopover Maduro and his wife were criticized for dining in the expensive Salt Bae steak restaurant while many Venezuelans were struggling with poverty.

The Summit of the Americas meeting of regional leaders in Los Angeles is taking place June 7-to-10. The governments of Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua have been excluded from it by the United States.

Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro review a military honour guard during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici

Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Combined Shape Caption Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, and Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro shake hands during a welcome ceremony, in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici