Venezuela votes in regional election under international eye

Preliminary results showed pro-government candidates leading in the race for mayor of Caracas, the capital, as well as in 20 of the 23 gubernatorial contests.

More than 3,000 offices were contested, with more than 70,000 candidates.

Historically, voter turnout has been low for state and municipal elections, with abstention hovering around 70%. The regional contests normally don’t attract much attention beyond the country’s borders, but Sunday was different because of the steps taken by Maduro’s regime and his adversaries leading up to the election.

The National Assembly, with a pro-Maduro majority, in May appointed two well-known opponents as members of the National Electoral Council’s leadership, including an activist who was imprisoned over accusations of participating in actions to destabilize the government. It is the first time since 2005 the Venezuelan opposition has more than one member on the board of the five-person electoral body.

In August, representatives of Maduro’s government and allies of opposition leader Juan Guaidó began a formal dialogue, guided by Norwegian diplomats and hosted by Mexico, to find a common path out of their country’s political standoff. By the end of that month, the opposition’s decision to participate in the election was announced. Maduro’s representatives for months had also had behind-the-scenes talks with allies of former opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

Maduro agreed to allow a large presence of international observers, satisfying a demand from the opposition. The EU, motivated by the talks in Mexico, accepted the invitation of Venezuelan officials. But those talks were suspended last month following the extradition to the U.S. of a key Maduro ally.

It was the first time in 15 years that EU observers had been in Venezuela. In previous elections, foreign observation was essentially carried out by multilateral and regional electoral organizations close to the Venezuelan executive. They are expected to release a preliminary report Tuesday and an in-depth look next year.

Millions of Venezuelans live in poverty, facing low wages, high food prices and the world’s worst inflation rate. The country’s political, social and economic crises, entangled with plummeting oil production and prices, have continued to deepen with the pandemic.

“I vote for Venezuela, I don’t vote for any political party,” Luis Palacios, 72, said outside a voting center in Caracas. “I am not interested in politicians, they do not represent this country. I think Venezuela can improve by participating because, well, we don’t have any other option anymore.”

Sunday’s elections could mark the emergence of new opposition leaders, consolidate alliances and draw the lines to be followed by Maduro’s adversaries, who arrive at these elections decimated by internal fractures, often rooted in their frustration at not being able to knock from power the heirs of the late President Hugo Chávez.

Maduro celebrated the results and called on winners and losers to participate in “political dialogue.”

“We are going to work with dialogue, with understanding ... with good faith,” he added.

But hours earlier, in remarks to reporters, Maduro said the formal dialogue with the opposition cannot resume at the moment.

“It was the government of the United States that stabbed in the back the dialogue between the Bolivarian government of Venezuela and the extremist Guaidosista opposition of Venezuela,” he said, referring to Guaidó, whom the U.S. recognizes as the legitimate leader of the country.

″They have to answer for that kidnapping and the moment we believe there are conditions we will announce it to the country," Maduro said, referring to the detention and extradition of his ally Alex Saab, which he considers a kidnapping, arguing Saab was a diplomat on a humanitarian when he was stopped in Cape Verde.

The U.S. has imposed economic sanctions on Venezuela's government, Maduro and some of his allies, including Saab, to deprive Maduro's government of its main sources of income.

The leadership change in the electoral council and the government's participation in the dialogue in Mexico were seen as attempts to improve relations with the Biden administration.

Caption Venezuelans line up to vote during regional elections, at a polling station in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption People argue with election officials at a polling station that did not open on time, during regional elections, in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Jesus Vargas) Credit: Jesus Vargas Credit: Jesus Vargas

Caption Soldiers line up to vote during regional elections, at a polling station in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption Members of the armed forces line up to vote during regional elections, at a polling station in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption Electoral officials watch as a soldier votes during regional elections at a polling station in the Fermin Toro school in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption A European Union observer points out a detail to a soldier during regional elections, at a polling station in the Andres Bello school in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption Soldiers arrive to vote during regional elections, at a polling station in the Fermin Toro school in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption A government militia posts a polling station information poster during regional elections, in the San Agustin neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Jesus Vargas) Credit: Jesus Vargas Credit: Jesus Vargas

Caption Isabel Santos, member of the European Parliament and Chief Observer of the 2021 EU Election Observation Mission to Venezuela, center, speaks to the press after visiting a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov 21, 2021. Venezuelans go to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Caption A mural with the image of late Venezuela president Hugo Chavez stands outside of a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov 21, 2021. Venezuelans are going to the polls to elect state governors and other local officials. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos