Venezuela vote likely to give Congress to Maduro's party

The Supreme Court this year appointed a new elections commission, including three members who have been sanctioned by the U.S. and Canada, without participation of the opposition-led Congress, as the law requires.

The court also removed the leadership of three opposition parties, appointing new leaders the opposition accuses of conspiring to support Maduro.

Maduro has campaigned for his party's candidates — including his son and wife — promising to finally silence the right-wing opposition, which he accuses of inciting violent protests and inviting U.S. sanctions.

“There are those who plot coups, those who ask for military intervention,” Maduro said on Saturday night in a broadcast on state television, dismissing criticism of the election. “We say: Votes yes -- war no, bullets no.”

Guaidó's opposition movement is holding a referendum over several days after the election. It will ask Venezuelans whether they want to end Maduro's rule and hold new presidential elections.

It's unclear whether either vote will draw masses of people as polls indicate that neither Maduro nor Guaidó are popular among Venezuelans at a time the nation's economic and political crisis is deepening despite having the world's largest oil reserves.

More than 5 million people have fled the country in recent years, the world’s largest migration after that of war-torn Syria. The International Monetary Fund projects a 25% decline this year in Venezuela’s GDP, while hyperinflation diminishes the value of its currency, the bolivar, now worth less than a millionth of a dollar on the free market.

Maduro, the hand-picked successor to the late President Hugo Chávez, won a second term in 2018. But his political adversaries and several nations, including the U.S., reject his legitimacy, alleging the vote was rigged and his most popular challengers were banned.

Guaidó, 37, vowed to oust 58-year-old Maduro early last year — basing his claim to the interim presidency on his leadership of the National Assembly, whose term legally ends in early January under the constitution.

The Trump administration led scores of nations in support of Guaidó and they have said they will continue to support him in the absence of what they consider fair elections.

Washington has hit Maduro and his political allies with sanctions, and the U.S. Justice Department has indicted Maduro as a “narcoterrorist,” offering a $15 million reward for his arrest.

On Saturday, the White House National Security Council said the election scheduled for Sunday was fraudulent.

“This election only serves to keep Maduro in power and does nothing to build a better future for the people of Venezuela," the council tweeted. “The U.S. will continue its unwavering demands for freedom, basic human rights, the rule of law, and truly fair elections in Venezuela."

International bodies like the European Union have refused to send observers to Sunday’s election, saying the conditions for a democratic process don’t exist.

Karol Teran, a nurse and single mother on her way to work in Caracas, said she decided not to vote because it would have no impact. The election is controlled, she said.

“I don’t feel like wasting my time, giving these people the opportunity, so I simply don’t vote,” she said. “We’re tired of all this. I’m tired of all of this. It’s not easy.”

A government supporter holds an electoral guide at a closing campaign rally ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. President Nicolás Maduro seeks to pack the assembly with members of his United Socialist Party of Venezuela, capturing the last government institution out of his reach. Critics say doing so will smother the last remnants of democracy in Venezuela. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, and first lady Cilia Flores, who is running for a National Assembly seat, wave at supporters during a closing campaign rally for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Maduro, the hand-picked successor to the late President Hugo Chávez, won a second term in 2018. But his political adversaries and several nations, including the U.S., reject his legitimacy after he banned the most popular challengers. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

A man waits to cast his ballot in front of a mural of late President Hugo Chavez at a polling station during elections to choose members of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The vote, championed by President Nicolas Maduro is rejected as fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Government supporters walk past a mural depicting the late president Hugo Chavez during a closing campaign rally for the upcoming parliamentary elections, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. The South American nation is caught in a deepening political and economic crisis, despite holding the world's largest oil reserves. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Government supporters chant for parliamentary candidates representing the Great Patriotic Pole party at a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. International bodies like the European Union have refused to send observers to Sunday’s National Assembly election, saying the conditions for a democratic process don’t exist. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Supporters of Nicolas Maduro Guerra, the only son of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, cheer at a rally for the 30-year-old politico — commonly called “Nicolasito,” or “Little Nicolás”, in Maiquetía, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. Maduro Guerra is running for a seat in Venezuela’s congress, the last institution that had been out of the ruling socialist party’s grasp, in a Sunday election that the U.S. and dozens of other countries see as a move by his father to tighten an illegitimate grip on power. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Nicolas Maduro Guerra, son of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, campaigns for a congressional seat in the upcoming National Assembly election, in Maiquetía, Venezuela, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The 30-year-old politico is commonly called “Nicolasito,” or “Little Nicolás”. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks at a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, a day before parliamentary elections. Polling places open Sunday to elect members of the National Assembly in a vote championed by President Nicolás Maduro but rejected as a fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix

Jorge Rodriguez, a parliamentary candidate representing the Great Patriotic Pole party in the upcoming National Assembly elections, flashes a vee sign as rides on the back of a motorcycle, during a closing campaign rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. International bodies like the European Union have refused to send observers to Sunday’s election, saying the conditions for a democratic process don’t exist. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Venezuela’s socialist party boss Diosdado Cabello fist bumps with Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a closing campaign rally three days ahead of the parliamentary elections, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. Maduro remains in power with backing from Venezuela’s military and international support from nations like Iran, Russia, China and Cuba. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos) Credit: Ariana Cubillos Credit: Ariana Cubillos

Voters check their polling posts during elections to choose members of the National Assembly in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. The vote, championed by President Nicolas Maduro, is rejected as fraud by the nation's most influential opposition politicians. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix) Credit: Matias Delacroix Credit: Matias Delacroix