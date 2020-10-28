Venezuela president: Key Venezuelan oil refinery attacked

Venezuela was once a oil-rich nation, but its broken refineries fail to produce enough fuel for drivers to fuel up their cars. Venezuela in recently months has begun importing gasoline from Iran, another nation highly-sanctioned by the U.S.

Heath was arrested along with National Guard Sergeant Major Darwin Urdaneta, Marcos Garcés and Daeven Rodríguez, driver of the vehicle. The three Venezuelans were charged with treason, terrorism, arms trafficking and conspiracy.

Maduro's Attorney General Tarek William Saab has said investigators seized from the vehicle a grenade launcher, a submachine gun, suspected plastic explosive material and bundles of dollars.

Wednesday's announcement of the attack on the Amuay refinery comes in the midst of a difficult situation facing the oil industry, burdened by falling production, financial problems and lack of investment.