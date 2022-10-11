Venezuela expands search for the missing after deadly slide

Officials said the slide in Las Tejerias killed at least 36 people but warned that the death toll could increase as bodies are found farther downstream from the hardest-hit neighborhoods. At least 60 people were said to be missing, and some local residents have joined search crews to look for them.

Magaly Colmenares said she was with a group of firefighters that recovered the body of her grandson Monday from a house swamped by mud. The corpse was taken to a health center that has been pressed into service as a morgue.